Lamb with peas and asparagus

This is a celebration of spring with new seasons lamb, peas, asparagus and a beautiful fondant potato, finished with a shiny lamb jus..

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

Rack of lamb, french trimmed

1 medium sized potato

1 handful of peas

1 bunch of asparagus

Butter

Sage

1 slice of bread

White wine vinegar

Mustard

Lamb stock if making the sauce (lamb bones, sage, madiera)

Method:

1. Season the lamb well and get into a sous vide bag with some sage and oil. Cook for at least 1.5hours at 65c/149f.

2. Peel the potato and cut into little rounds with a pairing knife, now simmer in an emulsion of butter and water until the water boils off. This should leave a delicately cooked potato inside which is then browned by the butter at the end after the water dissipates. Season.

3. Keep a few asparagus tops and shave some of the stalks. Blanch.

4. Boil the peas briefly and then blitz with the offcuts from the asparagus. Season and add a touch of white whine vinegar to freshen up.

5.Place a slice of white bread in the oven to dry out for about 10 mins, then blitz with a bunch of sage leaves to a fine powder. This will cover the lamb later.

6. When the lamb is finished in the sous vide, take out, pat dry and cook in butter on a high heat until brown. Then paint one side with mustard and sprinkle the sage powder all over.

7. Finely slice some other potato (purple here) and deep fry as chips.

8. Plate and bask in the adoration of your loved one. Now wasn’t that easy?