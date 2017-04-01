-
Modernist cod with spring veg
This dish celebrates springtime with a perfectly cooked piece of clean cod, paired with a zingy fresh pea puree, edame beans, fresh shitakes, and a foam of reduced cream and shitake mushroom.Comments 5
BAK
Thoughtful plates at reasonable rates. Thumbs up for this flexitarian hybrid which is just the right side of hipster.
Restaurant Reviews
The philosophy of writing restaurant reviews and a relative scale on which to judge a meal's success
Vinkeles
Keizersgracht 384 1016 GB Amsterdam Tel +31(0)20 530 2010 1 Michelin star since 2009 Gault&Millau 18 7th Visit: 2nd Dinner at the Chef’s Table : Saturday 4th March 2017 (17.5/20) €€€€€ You can eat pretty well in my adopted town of Amsterdam… which is fortunate given eating is one of the few things I really excel at. Leaving your home to live somewhere new is...
Chicken and courgette ballotine
Crispy perfection with obscenely moist chicken in just 5 easy steps!
Izakaya
(14/20) Overly extensive menu promises a lot and (expensively) delivers much less. Seated in a boutique hotel towards the lower end of the once-painfully-hip-now-painfully-expensive Amsterdam neighbourhood of the Pijp, Izakaya serves up small plates of Japanese/South American fusion to tourists and (wealthy) locals, alongside cocktails and live DJs.
Kadeau
A review of the astonishingly good restaurant Kadeau in Copenhagen
Noma
Strandgade 93 DK-1401 Copenhagen K T: +45 3296 3297 E: noma@noma.dk 2 Michelin stars since 2008 5th – World’s 50 Best Restaurants 9th – Opinionated about Dining (Europe) 1st Visit: Lunch Saturday 4th February 2017 An extraordinary restaurant slightly overwhelmed by its own even more extraordinary reputation. (19/20 with at least 2 points just for being Noma). More of a pilgrimage at this point...
Azurmendi
Legina Auzoa, S/N, 48195 Larrabetzu, Bizkaia, Spain +34 94 455 88 66 www.azurmendi.biz 3 Michelin stars since 2012 1 in Europe : Opinionated About Dining 16 : World’s 50 Best Restaurants 1st Visit: Lunch Saturday 11th November 2016 As close to perfect as I can ever expect a restaurant to get : 19.75/20 Travelling along the motorway some way between Bilbao and San Sebastiaan, Restaurant...
Chicken ballotine with kale
Once the skin is crisped up, remove and keep for later. Not eating it immediately is the most technically challenging part of this whole dish” This is the easiest and (almost) foolproof way to make a stuffed leg of chicken (or ballotine), which is both delicious and beautiful. Ingredients 1 whole chicken, preferably free range Carrot, onion, garlic, bay for the stock A few...