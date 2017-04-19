Duck with trio of potato and black garlic

This dish was inspired by a photo I saw on my instagram. So much food photography is the helicopter view and I so rarely take shots like this I thought I’d make a dish that would look nice viewed from above. It also tasted rather nice.

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

2 duck breasts

4 potatoes of various varieties

4 cloves of black garlic

2 baby onions

Chives

Method:

1. Season the duck generously and get into a sous vide at 53c/127f for 2 hours.

2. Peel the potatoes, turn with a pairing knife until round and cut into as many slices as you want. Boil gently for about 7 mins until just cooked, then strain, and put back into the same pan with a little butter. Season and keep warm.

3. Peel the onion and cut in half. Heat a heavy based frying pan until smoking hot (no oil!) and press the onion halves down into it. Place another heavy pan on top to make sure the whole surface area of the onion half burns. After about 5 mins check..they should be totally black.

4. Puree some peas until super fine, pass through a sieve and keep warm.

5. Puree the cloves of black garlic until fine and put into a squeezy bottle.

6. In the same pan you just burnt the onions (which is hopefully still hot), place the duck (removed from sous vide and dried on kitchen paper), skin side down on a medium heat. Let all the skin brown beautifully. Season again and let rest for at least 5 mins.

7. Plate. Take a spoon-full of pea puree and dab sideways onto the plate, then pull the spoon down and across to make the tail. Cut the duck into a couple of different shapes, arrange, and garnish with the remaining ingredients. Done!